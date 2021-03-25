Kathy Davig: Markussen has experience to lead La Crosse

I am writing today in support of Vicki Markussen for Mayor. I met Vicki years ago at our church - English Lutheran (on King Street in La Crosse). When she and I were on English Lutheran’s Vision Board together, I was always impressed with her ability to lead – to identify an issue, wrap her arms around it, offer suggestions, come up with a plan, etc.

Needless to say, Markussen running for mayor and being one of the finalists does not surprise me at all. I have listened to several of the mayoral debates and was very impressed with her answers. The best, in my opinion, is "what you would do with the million dollars?" (pay down part of the city’s debt). Loved that answer.