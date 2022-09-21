Kathy Hageseth: Good people coming together to help homeless

Like so many of us, I have a deep concern and desire to be of help with the issue of homelessness in our community. At the same time, it can seem so overwhelming that it's hard to know how to help. It was so encouraging to read of the many different groups now coming together to share their areas of knowledge and expertise. I was especially impressed with the insight that the solutions won't be a one size fits all. Folks experiencing homelessness vary from someone working one or more jobs but unable to find housing to those with serious mental health and/or substance abuse issues and veterans with severe PTSD. It seems this individualized approach, combined with emphasis on increasing affordable housing, could offer real hope toward lasting solutions.