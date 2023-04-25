Many families have had the need to move their loved one to an assisted living or memory care facility. We know staffing has been an issue for years and staff trained to care for people with any form of dementia is especially difficult due to cost and turnover.

Another factor many families are unaware of is the financial aspect. More and more of these facilities are requiring families to sign that they will pay 2-3 years of private pay if their loved one needs their care that long. If the individual runs out of private pay funds, they need to go on Medicaid, a government program which is funded by our tax dollars. After the evaluation by the assigned managed care team, there is no guarantee the person will be able to stay at the facility they are presently living in. Anyone in need of Medicaid assistance or information should be seeking advice through their local Aging and Disability Resource Center.

You may ask why these facilities require private pay. The answer is simple. They cannot stay a viable facility on the amount that Medicaid pays for the care. Many skilled nursing facilities have had to close their doors because of this very reason. The Medicaid rate, which is set by the state, is far less than the private pay rate.

This is a crisis we will all have to face in one way or the other. Please plan ahead.

Kathy Lucey

La Crosse