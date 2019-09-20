Today I visited my husband at his home. We haven't lived together for nearly two years.
It wasn't an easy transition. In fact, it was a very difficult and stressful change in our lives. I miss him.
He hasn't known who I am for several years and our conversations now are even more difficult than when we lived together as his aphasia, the ability to use or understand language, has diminished considerably.
Many other behaviors have been altered as well as his brain struggles to work; seldom successfully anymore. You see, my husband has Alzheimer's, the most common form of dementia. It has been 10 years since his diagnosis. The journey is sad and lonely. Thankfully, he was diagnosed very early and through the use of medications we were able to delay the progression of symptoms maintaining his quality of life for many years.
You have free articles remaining.
World Alzheimer's Day is Saturday, Sept. 21, and a wife, caregiver, Alzheimer's advocate and volunteer, I encourage everyone who feels they may have a loved one or friend that is exhibiting any signs of unusual memory loss to educate themselves and to address your concern in the most sensitive and appropriate manner.
If you are uncertain who to contact for information, you may wish to contact your primary physician or your local Aging and Disability Resource Center.
Kathy Lucey, La Crosse