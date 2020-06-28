Kathy O'Neil: Clarify statements about SROs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Laurie Cooper-Stoll, La Crosse school board president, made some bold and negative comments about Student Resource Officers in local schools, doubted their value and necessity.

She also said officers in schools tend to make students of color feel less safe. To me, this implies the SROs are imposing a threat to certain students.

I feel her comments warrant clarity so the community and SROs can understand her points. Show the statistics when SROs did provide safety to students and staff, when they did diffuse a dangerous situation or did intercept weapons, drugs or alcohol from students.

Officers can be good mentors, counselors, coaches and provide positive interactions.

It seems commonplace today that younger generations and newspaper reporters make statements and claims but don’t follow through with being accountable for justifying what was published.

People are so inclined to provide negative information, plant seeds of doubt and fear especially about our police departments, it’s unfortunate we don’t get to hear about the positives.