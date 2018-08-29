What a great interview with Liza Ramlow in the Aug. 19 Tribune headlined, "I've met so many strong women."
I live next to the home of her late parents, Dr. Bob and Marian Ramlow, and have heard some of Liza's stories about her time spent with Doctors Without Borders.
Some of the pictures Liza has sent have stuck in my mind and will be with me forever.
A visit to the Commons in Minneapolis, to visit the exhibits, enhanced with virtual reality and 360-degree videos ,will also change your life forever when viewing the plight of those risking their lives on sea to escape violence in their country.
The exhibit at the Commons is from Sept. 9 through 16.
Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Weekends: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
School groups welcome. For details call 646-398-1909.
Liza Ramlow is small in stature and reminds me of a Saint Mother Therese of La Crosse. Great lady doing hard and great things.
Kathy Stuttgen, FSPA, La Crosse