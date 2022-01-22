Katie Bittner: Re-elect Gary Padesky to County Board

I am endorsing Gary Padesky for re-election to County Board supervisor in District 7. Gary has been a tireless advocate for the city and county through numerous positions and appointments both on City Council and County Board.

As he heads into re-election for County Board, I know Gary is heading in with passion, focus and a love of this community he has advocated for his entire career. He has dedicated countless hours to advocating for his constituents, fighting for change and building relationships between organizations and individuals.

I had the great opportunity to serve with Gary on the Library Board and to see and experience first hand his care for this community. He was there passionately and fully in each of his positions and always went above and beyond. He cares about people and will do what it takes to make a positive impact on their lives as a public representative and beyond.

When Gary transitioned to his role on County Board from City Council, it meant transitioning out of his Library Board role as the council representative, but it also meant knowing his commitment to public service was continuing and reach with the County Board and that he would continue to make an impact and difference on an even larger scale. He is a true public servant and will be a continued asset to this community and the County Board as the elected representative of District 7. Please remember to get out and vote February 15.

Katie Bittner

La Crosse

