Kay Adams-Fleig, Jack Fleig: Re-elect Karen Keil

We support Karen Keil for re-election to the La Crosse County Board.
Karen represents our district with pragmatic, problem solving approaches. The county tax rate has continued its decrease over the years and she commits to projects that improve our quality of life. Infrastructure improvement such as better internet in our rural areas as well as road improvement is a priority. Protecting water and the environment helps farm production and decreases health risks to those living in this county.
Her collaborative efforts are effective governance.
Kay Adams-Fleig, Jack Fleig
West Salem