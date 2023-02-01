Kay Evenson: Be informed for Supreme Court vote this month

There is a big decision to be made on Tuesday, February 21. There are four candidates running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the top two candidates will face off in the April 4 Spring Election.

Why is the February 21 election important? There are many important issues that could come before the court and depending on the outcome of the February 21 election, could sway the direction of the court.

Candidates Darrow and Kelly would use the rule of law to decide cases, not their personal opinions. This is how decisions should be made. Get the facts and get out to vote. Don’t sit at home and let Madison and Milwaukee decide for us who is going to be our next Supreme Court justice. Be informed and vote on Tuesday, February 21.

Kay Evenson