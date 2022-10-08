Kay Evenson: Time to send Democrats packing

The Democrats are desperate and they will say anything to stay in power. Look at the TV ads they put out. Mandela Barnes says he’s for police but holds up a shirt that say abolish ICE and then said he didn’t say that. He says he has the backing of law enforcement and the only two he had both denied supporting him.

Brad Pfaff hasn’t had a real job other that being a politician and thinks because he worked in a congressman’s office, he can be one. He hasn’t even finished his first term as a state senator and he’s ready to climb the power ladder to bigger things in DC.

But the worst of all is Sen. Jeff Smith trying to destroy his opponent with false claims of something that happened years ago. Smith has nothing to run on but the dismal high inflation, low education scores, and high crime record of the Tony Evers' administration.

Of course, all these Democrats want to you to be distracted and not look at their real failures to make our state a better one. So come November think about your situation. Have the Democrats really made your life better or are you like me who’s retirement savings have totally tanked, food and gas prices have more than doubled and criminals are being let out early into our communities.

Time to send the do-nothing good Democrats packing in November.

Kay Evenson

Galesville