Kay Evenson: Van Orden is a proven leader

There is an important election on Tuesday, Aug. 11, that will determine who will be on the November ballot for Congress in Wisconsin’s 3rd District.

We need proven, tested leadership to represent us. We have that with Derrick Van Orden. He has successfully ran his own business, served our country as a Navy Seal with five tours of duty, is a hobby farmer and will represent the people of the 3rd District with integrity.

He has been overwhelmingly endorsed by the 3rd District Republican Caucus, Wisconsin Right to Life, Pro-Life Wisconsin and many other state and national leaders.

Exercise your right to vote on Aug. 11 and send new leadership to Washington, D.C., this November.

Kay Evenson, Galesville

