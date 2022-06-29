Kay Rutherford: Angry for many reasons

Roe v. Wade

"Stop being angry and do something about Roe v. Wade's Supreme Court decision,'' he said, "like vote!" As this misogynistic attitude continues, we are angry. I share a few examples:

We were:

1) Burned at the stake (Trump knows nothing of witch hunts).

2) Put in mental asylums for hysteria or melancholia so husbands were could legally marry others.

3) Not allowed to vote, inherit or own property.

4) Force-fed and imprisoned as suffragettes.

5) Told to have unnecessary hysterectomies.

6) Required to pay more for health insurance than men.

7) Not allowed credit cards or loans to build/buy shelter.

8) Earning half that of men, though just as qualified.

9) The main (or only) caretakers of our children.

10) Often diagnosed with borderline personality (a typical diagnosis for mostly females) for speaking up, resisting misogynistic protocols, etc.

11) Trying for women sports, and appropriated less money for them.

Meanwhile, we were feeding all of you.

We are fed up your politics, religion, attitudes; your betrayals, power and control are dominating and abusive.

Taking a knee, we will vote for our rights, and the rights for all, not the chosen few.

Camping we will go, to where we are treated equally, like the intelligent women we are.

Kay Rutherford

La Crosse

