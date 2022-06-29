 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, La Crosse Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks

Kay Rutherford: Angry for many reasons

From the YOUR VOICES: Today's 13 letters to the editor series

Roe v. Wade

"Stop being angry and do something about Roe v. Wade's Supreme Court decision,'' he said, "like vote!" As this misogynistic attitude continues, we are angry. I share a few examples:

We were:

1) Burned at the stake (Trump knows nothing of witch hunts).

2) Put in mental asylums for hysteria or melancholia so husbands were could legally marry others.

3) Not allowed to vote, inherit or own property.

4) Force-fed and imprisoned as suffragettes.

5) Told to have unnecessary hysterectomies.

6) Required to pay more for health insurance than men.

7) Not allowed credit cards or loans to build/buy shelter.

8) Earning half that of men, though just as qualified.

9) The main (or only) caretakers of our children.

People are also reading…

10) Often diagnosed with borderline personality (a typical diagnosis for mostly females) for speaking up, resisting misogynistic protocols, etc.

11) Trying for women sports, and appropriated less money for them.

Meanwhile, we were feeding all of you.

We are fed up your politics, religion, attitudes; your betrayals, power and control are dominating and abusive.

Taking a knee, we will vote for our rights, and the rights for all, not the chosen few.

Camping we will go, to where we are treated equally, like the intelligent women we are.

Kay Rutherford

La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parish is actually 'less than' Catholic -- Dennis Collier

Parish is actually 'less than' Catholic -- Dennis Collier

"More Catholic” was the phrase used in the headline in Monday’s Wisconsin State Journal article to describe the changes underway at Saint Maria Goretti Parish and School in Madison. A more accurate phrase might be the one used in the story: a “traditionalist approach.”

No wonder church has fewer members -- Bill Walters

No wonder church has fewer members -- Bill Walters

A letter to the editor in Monday's State Journal concludes that vileness is the root cause of violence. It argued that something was lacking spiritually in those who commit mass shootings. I contended that removing weapons will not solve the problem. It starts out good, even though removing weapons would help a lot.

Jets may make golf course unplayable -- Celeste Robins

Jets may make golf course unplayable -- Celeste Robins

Referring to front-page article "Renovations underway for TPC Wisconsin" in Tuesday's Wisconsin State Journal, I wonder what the PGA Tour players will think about having to play with the F-35 fighter jets taking off and landing in close proximity?

Johnson threw staff under bus -- Sandra Champion

Johnson threw staff under bus -- Sandra Champion

Former President Harry Truman kept a sign on his desk stating "The Buck Stops Here." It generally meant that as president the blame or fault was his because he was the leader of the country, his party and his staff.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News