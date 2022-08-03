Kay Rutherford: Issue to remember when voting

CHOICE!
Kay Rutherford
La Crosse
Tim Michels is a conservative Republican candidate running to be governor of Wisconsin.
The race for the 3rd District Congressional seat is one of the most concerning races of the election and that is why Brad Pfaff is my choice.
The Republican race for governor is a choice between a proven conservative in Rebecca Kleefisch and a possible conservative in Tim Michels.
I am a retired Special Agent from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Justice. I have had the opportunity to work alongs…
I am a Republican absolutely dismayed by my fellow Republicans who permit the likes of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to continue running the show…
Sen. Ron Johnson does not represent the best interests of Wisconsin. He voted AGAINST Covid relief and support for small businesses, infrastru…
President Joe Biden, a 50-year career politician, hasn’t done a darn thing to help our country except to appease the never-Trumpers and haters.
Women’s health is a controversial topic in the news right now so I would like to share my thoughts as a woman. I believe that the reversal of Roe v. Wade is actually good for women’s health if you consider the following:
After one-on-one and small and large group conversations with Rebecca Cooke, I can support Rebecca, without reservation, to represent Wisconsi…
I loved Sunday's article, "A Madison tradition celebrates 60 years," about the the All-City Swim Meet.
