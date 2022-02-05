Kay Rutherford: Return Sharon Hampson! to the County Board.

She's back in the running. Sharon Hampson is running for District 7 of the County Board (17th St to the bluffs). As a solid, stalwart, dedicated assertive woman, she has a practical mind and will do the right thing for you.

Sharon has extensive experience and stamina and has previously served on the County Board for 18 years. As chair of the Health & Human Services Board, she was proactive with the pandemic, smoke-free spaces, and Trauma Informed Care. In addition, she worked on hazardous waste, rehabilitating non-violent women, and drug court to keep addicts out of jail and into treatment, promoting veterans' affairs, and has worked on economic development in Lakeview Business Park and Belle Square, while dealing with a large budget.