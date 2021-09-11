Kay Shaw: Condolences from Italy

My experience on 9/11 was unusual because I was in Italy. My husband, Stewart, and I left on September 9 and flew overnight to Milan to celebrate our 40th anniversary in northern Italy. We stayed in Milan the night of the 10th, and on the 11th we took the train to Riomaggiore in the Cinque Terre, arriving in the afternoon.

As we were going up the hill to our hotel, we passed a pub with a lot of noise coming from it, so we went in and on the TV saw the second plane hit the World Trade Tower. Of course we were shaken, and we continued on to watch the events on our hotel room TV. We couldn’t do anything to help the tragedy at home, so we decided to enjoy our vacation as much as possible, explored the area some and had dinner. However, when we got up the next morning, I turned on the TV right away to see if any further attacks had occurred.

The most interesting and touching aspect of being abroad at such a time was seeing the reaction of the people in Italy to this event. Often we would be identified as Americans and people would come up to us and express their condolences for what had happened in our country. When we were in Florence, on the Ponte Vecchio, the medieval bridge famous for its small jewelry shops, virtually every shop had a letter-sized poster in its window that read “WE EXTEND OUR SYMPATHY TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.”