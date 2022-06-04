 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kay Ziegahn: Is the 'great replacement" already over?

From the From our readers: This week's letters to the editor series

In the beginning, the American population was 100% indigenous. Now Native Americans are only 2.09%. I wonder if they believe the so-called “Great Replacement” is already long over with? 

A quote by Studs Terkel, author and broadcaster, says it best: "I want people to talk to one another no matter what their difference of opinion might be." Think of how we have benefited from our contacts with recent immigrants and foreign exchange visitors. How dull would life here be without their contributions to our culture, our conversations and our thinking? 

Many black people are only here because whites brought their forebears here as slaves. Blacks here now are descendants of those who were strong and intelligent enough to survive the inhumanity that was meted out by their owners. They are certainly not inferior beings. 

Additional groups also ostracized are Latinos, Asians, Muslims, Jews and other non-Christian groups. Most were born here, but some came for the same reasons as many of our white ancestors: to escape horrors in their home country. America is anything but a Christian nation. Our history proves this: We are the epitome of man's inhumanity to man, especially if you consider that Americans own over 40% of the world’s guns and have suffered up to 100 times more mass shootings than most other affluent countries in the last 20 years. (NY Times, May 26).

Kay Ziegahn

Richland Center

