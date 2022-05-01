Kay Ziegahn: Johnson supports only wealthy donors, not working public :

Sen. Ron Johnson has doubled his wealth since being in office, certainly not from his senatorial salary, but largely through benefiting from the tax break that he demanded be part of Trump’s 2017 tax bill.

He claimed the bill would benefit small businesses, but ProPublica reported it was mainly profitable for large “pass-through companies” like his. For the first time in modern history, workers now pay a greater share of the general tax burden than wealthy investment holders.

In addition, Johnson dares to blame pensions and other worker benefits for shortages in funding for local government programs. I’m sure he won’t need his pension in addition to his recently doubled multi-million dollar fortune. However, with his present salary of $174,000, he’s eligible for a lifelong taxpayer-funded pension of $139,200, compared with my retired teacher’s net pension of $15,463.56 after deduction of taxes. I certainly hope he chooses to decline his pension, or at least donate it to our roads, internet expansion, or some other underfunded worthy cause!

Along with all the other Republican senators, he supports only his wealthy donors, rather than the working public who need everything that our government should provide for us all.

Kay Ziegahn

Richland Center

