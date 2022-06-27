 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kay Ziegahn: The government has the power

Don't be fooled: The government that bans abortion can also force you to have an abortion if they decide the country is becoming overpopulated. Remember China's "one child policy"?

They could also force all men of a certain age to have a vasectomy, or outlaw same-sex marriage, which has already been hinted at. If only we could force a few men to be raped and have to bear the resulting children!

One wonders if Clarence Thomas might have a problem if banning multi-racial marriage is also discussed?

Kay Ziegahn

Richland Center

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parish is actually 'less than' Catholic -- Dennis Collier

Parish is actually 'less than' Catholic -- Dennis Collier

"More Catholic” was the phrase used in the headline in Monday’s Wisconsin State Journal article to describe the changes underway at Saint Maria Goretti Parish and School in Madison. A more accurate phrase might be the one used in the story: a “traditionalist approach.”

No wonder church has fewer members -- Bill Walters

No wonder church has fewer members -- Bill Walters

A letter to the editor in Monday's State Journal concludes that vileness is the root cause of violence. It argued that something was lacking spiritually in those who commit mass shootings. I contended that removing weapons will not solve the problem. It starts out good, even though removing weapons would help a lot.

Jets may make golf course unplayable -- Celeste Robins

Jets may make golf course unplayable -- Celeste Robins

Referring to front-page article "Renovations underway for TPC Wisconsin" in Tuesday's Wisconsin State Journal, I wonder what the PGA Tour players will think about having to play with the F-35 fighter jets taking off and landing in close proximity?

'Big lie' is a threat to our democracy -- Bill Dagnon

'Big lie' is a threat to our democracy -- Bill Dagnon

As we Americans prepare to celebrate the founding of our nation, remember that the Declaration of Independence states, “That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Trump must be punished for Jan. 6 -- Bob Menamin

Trump must be punished for Jan. 6 -- Bob Menamin

On Jan. 6, 2021, a desperate Donald Trump, who clearly lost the 2020 presidential election, planned and publicly urged a violent mob to upend the election results and keep him in office. His actions were criminal, and he should be prosecuted as soon as possible for inciting the Jan. 6 riot (which he dismissed as a visit).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News