Kay Ziegahn: They’re not your parents’ Republicans

Many people begin by voting as our parents do. Unfortunately, the party we support may not remain as it once was.

Such is the case with the Republican Party. You know of the party’s great feats in the past, but more recently, it has led ill-advised foreign wars, causing deficits (Bush), which are eliminated by the following Democratic President (Clinton). Tax cuts sound good, but not when they are directed only to the rich who don’t need them, while average citizens have to wait for a Democrat who tries to direct funding to public works and aid to those in need. Obamacare was broadly criticized until people realized that health care could be affordable with its help.

Our last president had no civic intentions at all. Rather, he seeks to emulate Russian dictator Putin, and be in power for life. His supporters, who are OK with him as dictator, don’t know what living in a dictatorship means. My daughter-in-law, living in what was East Germany under Stasi rule, says they couldn’t travel outside the USSR, and every phone call was tapped. In East Berlin in 1970, people we met and tried to talk to on the street resisted, afraid to be seen talking to foreigners.

In Wisconsin too, Republicans waste our tax dollars on a pointless probe into Joe Biden’s win.

The state’s Republican electors intended to submit an opposing slate to overcome Biden’s win.

Sen. Ron Johnson, a national embarrassment, now has announced his intent to run again.

Former Gov. Scott Walker’s misadventure with Foxconn still has not helped Wisconsin, and the billions it promised show no hope of materializing.

Wisconsin, think before you vote!

Kay Ziegahn

Richland Center

