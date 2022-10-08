 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kay Ziegahn: Who will help us most?

Many of us say we are Christians. Are we really? Jesus wasn’t a “Christian,” He was a Jew. But He did show us humans ways of behaving toward each other that became the essence of what is now known as Christianity. Do we all behave as He did? If we aren’t tolerant, forgiving and holy, are we truly Christians? Some other religions are truer to these values.

Similarly, are all Republicans who are running in the upcoming election traditional, fiscally conservative Republicans? How often have these legislators met to debate bills backed by our state governor, or the president, both presently Democrats, only to have their Republican leaders gavel in and out without any discussion or action? Many of these bills were intended to provide funding for good, needed assistance for all people. However, most Republican representatives take no action unless they and their wealthy donors are the beneficiaries, and not the average citizens they were elected to represent.

When voting, remember the Democrats who have tried, or who are promising, to help all citizens by funding our road repair, saving the environment and improving the economy. Do not support those who, while in office, have done nothing they have promised, but instead continue to obstruct, while blaming Democrats for their own inaction. Don’t let Republican greed and intolerance kill our Democracy and cause the great American experiment to fail.

Kay Ziegahn

Richland Center

