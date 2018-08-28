In 1998, Roberta Gelatt and Signe Schroeder recognized a problem: Women and girls were being left behind when it came to charitable giving in our community.
That was 20 years ago, and our world wasn’t so different from what we see today. Many households are led by single mothers. Women are underrepresented on boards and in leadership roles across non-profit and private sectors. Women, and especially women of color, are paid less for the work they do, while more and more women – even in two-parent households – are becoming primary breadwinners.
When Roberta Gelatt spoke up about the disparity she saw in how we were helping others, she left a lasting gift to our community – a gift greater than money.
Roberta left a lesson: If you see something that you believe is wrong, are you courageous enough to do something about it?
Roberta’s legacy will live on indefinitely through the Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse. Since the first grants were made in 1998, totaling just $2,000, funding dedicated to advancing opportunities for area women and girls has grown.
This year, the Women’s Fund awarded 35 times that amount to a range of programs/projects: From those that provide feminine hygiene products to those that are creating opportunities for women in science and higher education.
Thank you, Roberta, for your courage and vision for our community.
Kaycie Green, La Crosse