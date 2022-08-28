 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keagan Lovejoy: Thanks for making students from Epinal welcome here

Another successful student exchange has concluded with La Crosse’s sister city of Epinal, France. A good time was had by all and many hugs were given before their departure. The La Crosse Epinal Cultural Exchange Committee would like to express our thanks to the following for their contributions to the success of this summer’s visit by the students from Epinal.

First of all thank you to the local families who hosted these students and introduced them to our area. Also deserving of thanks are the La Crosse Police for giving a tour of the department, Onalaska High School and UW-La Crosse for giving the group tours, the Loggers for inviting the students to a game, Festival Foods for help with the picnic, WXOW for showcasing the visit and Mayor Reynolds for his welcome to the students in French.

And of course thank you to all who helped in the organization of this biennial exchange. Next summer, the La Crosse area students will visit their host students’ families in Epinal.

Keagan Lovejoy

La Crosse

