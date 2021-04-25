Keith Boland: Time to selection, training and policies of police

Why do we not have more stringent guidelines on the screening, selection, education and training of police officers?

Health care workers and many others show far fewer incidents of negligence, abuse or malpractice.

What attracts so many otherwise "unfit" individuals to tote guns and hold life and death decisions in their hands and minds?

While we have many excellent police officers, there are far too many rogues, mavericks and, loose cannons to give the rest of us reassurance when it comes to "protection and security to the public".

Time to completely reassess the selection, training and policies of those who have been sworn to protect, defend and serve those of us who pay our taxes to do so.

Kevin Boland

La Crosse

