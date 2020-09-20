Keith Matthews: Stop supporting failed city leadership

Why haven't the owners of destroyed businesses marched on the homes of their mayors to demand an accounting for what their taxes are being exchanged for?
Property owners should demand from their mayors the portion of their taxes that fund public safety be reimbursed.
Business owners should evaluate restarting their business or abandoning the property if fiscally better and let the city wallow in the destruction they approved.
It will take years for cities to condemn and demolish the abandoned properties at taxpayer cost while losing taxes and having the blight of destruction around them.
The downside is that leftist progressives move when their policies get too expensive, leaving behind the poor and indigent, and move to Red States because the other Blue States with like-size cities are as mismanaged and failing as what they're leaving.
So now the Red State is threatened by an influx of Blue coming in. It's unfortunate, but leftists never learn, they just try a different angle even though the outcomes are the same in the end -- failure.
We need an amendment to the Constitution limiting freedom of movement for those who vote for failed government leaders, to only laterally move to other Blue States, you should have to wallow in the mess you create.
When a city or state refuses federal law enforcement to help quell a riot, then no federal assistance should be available to rebuild. Why should taxpayers from around the country back-stop the bad decisions of failed leaders?
Keith Matthews, Viroqua
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!