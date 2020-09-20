Keith Matthews: Stop supporting failed city leadership

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why haven't the owners of destroyed businesses marched on the homes of their mayors to demand an accounting for what their taxes are being exchanged for?

Property owners should demand from their mayors the portion of their taxes that fund public safety be reimbursed.

Business owners should evaluate restarting their business or abandoning the property if fiscally better and let the city wallow in the destruction they approved.

It will take years for cities to condemn and demolish the abandoned properties at taxpayer cost while losing taxes and having the blight of destruction around them.

The downside is that leftist progressives move when their policies get too expensive, leaving behind the poor and indigent, and move to Red States because the other Blue States with like-size cities are as mismanaged and failing as what they're leaving.

So now the Red State is threatened by an influx of Blue coming in. It's unfortunate, but leftists never learn, they just try a different angle even though the outcomes are the same in the end -- failure.