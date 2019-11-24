As we watch the impeachment inquiry, we repeatedly hear the word corruption.
I keep hoping we see people who put country and national security before politics and certainly before their own personal interests.
We have seen that in the first three witness called and we have not seen that in others. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, as we can see in countries like North Korea and Russia.
It is beyond me why anyone would praise those two dictators. Sen. Lindsey Graham. R-South Carolina, once said that impeachment is about cleansing the office.
So pay attention, America. Have the courage to do your own thinking and see where bleach is needed.
Keith Weiland, Trempealeau