July 3 was the hottest day ever recorded on Earth. According to an article from the BBC, average worldwide temperatures hit an all time high of 63 degrees Fahrenheit, with records dating back to the late 1800s.

Since the start of this year, researchers have been growing increasingly concerned about rapidly rising temperatures on land and at sea. Scientists believe mankind's ongoing emissions of carbon dioxide as well as El Niño are driving the change.

Friederike Otto, a senior lecturer at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment said, "This is not a milestone we should be celebrating, it's a death sentence for people and ecosystems.”

As a brain cancer survivor, I directly feel the impact the heat has on my fatigue and energy levels. I have enjoyed volunteering with advocacy organizations that focus on healthcare access. Now I am starting to think about how committed I am to environmental justice, too.

These inequities were not created overnight and are deeply rooted in our laws, policies and institutions. Even though this is a truly bipartisan issue, I will continue to support and vote for Democrats who follow the science and who share our values to protect and defend the environment.

I encourage you to take action as well to help build a future where we all can thrive. The EPA has great educational information online. Look for an article titled, “What you can do about climate change.”

Kelly Leibold

La Crosse