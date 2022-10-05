 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kelly Weber: School referendum limits opportunity for half of students

I grew up on the north side of La Crosse. I went to Logan High School and I am appalled by the school referendum. This limits opportunity for half of the children in La Crosse, and in some cases, puts children on a bus for almost an hour each day factoring in traffic.

Why would we want to limit education and growth in the city of La Crosse, and why would we want families and children on the north side to feel like they are not as important. This is not how we encourage the next generation.

I urge everyone to really think about this decision and how this will affect the children who will become our next leaders.

Kelly Weber

Oak Creek, WI

