It was August 1974. I was returning to Nsona Mpangu, a small mission in western Congo-Kinshasa, for my second year of teaching high school “maths.”
As a Peace Corps volunteer, I had agreed to two years, but if things were not working out I could head home early, which I considered.
Class sizes usually in the 30s, no teacher editions to the texts, a lot of math concepts not addressed in my math degree program which I had to teach myself and then my students, and a long school year of 10 months, six days per week. It was a lot of work. And it was all in French, my worst high school subject.
But as I noted above, I was returning. I would already know many of my students, all of the math, and French had become my friend. It should be a fun year. (And it was.)
A fellow traveler noticed my obvious interest in a local newspaper’s headline and article about the resignation of President Richard Nixon.
He asked me if I was American, to which I said yes. He then asked about Nixon. It was with a certain degree of pride that I said that in the United States no one is above the law, not even its president.
Could I say that today?
Ken Breu, Bangor