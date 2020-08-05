Ken McClurg: People without masks are a threat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is a travesty of justice for district attorneys, sheriffs and police chiefs who have sworn to uphold the law to state in public that they will only enforce the laws that they approve of.

I can understand that some laws have a higher priority than others, but to simply state that you will refuse to enforce a law mandated by the state is an unconscionable dereliction of duty. This is basically giving citizens the message that they can ignore any laws that they find inconvenient.

It is ridiculous to claim that the minor inconvenience of wearing a mask in public, which may save the lives of others, is a violation of our constitutional rights. This is no more a violation than the requirement to wear clothes in public, or not to drive when intoxicated.

I spent a year in Vietnam defending our Constitution, and as a result of chemical exposure while there I am now in extremely high risk of death if I contact the virus.

Many of my fellow vets are in this same situation. Since those who swore to uphold the law choose not to, I must protect myself and my family.

I consider anyone who comes close to me while not wearing a mask a threat to my life and I will act accordingly to protect my constitutional right to life.

Ken McClurg, Coon Valley

