I put in my time in Vietnam to protect our freedom -- especially the freedom to participate in free and honest elections and to be represented by the winner of those elections.
In the last few years I have seen these rights be slowly eroded, first by gerrymandering and now by a totally unethical power grab by the losers.
I did not put my life on the line to protect sleazy unethical politicians and I refuse to accept this travesty. If these disgraceful bills are passed, we need to publish a list of every politician who voted for them in every newspaper in the state and republish it once a month so no one forgets until they are all voted out of office.
I have always believed in settling this sort of unethical conduct peacefully through litigation, but if it is not stopped I am afraid there will be an uprising by the honest citizens who will remove the offenders from the capital by force.
Life's journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting, "What a ride!"
Ken McClurg, Coon Valley