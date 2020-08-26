Ken McClurg: Stop vandalizing political signs

On the night of Aug. 21, vandals entered my property in Coon Valley and destroyed a political sign that cost $200 and was labeled "Paid for by Ken McClurg."
I realize that we all have different opinions, but that is no excuse for destroying signs that you do not agree with.
I will pay a $100 reward for information identifying these vandals, and the information will be kept confidential. Arguments are bad enough without resorting to violence and destruction of property.
The sign will be replaced as soon as possible. I will not be silenced by cowardly punks.
Ken McClurg, Coon Valley
