I am writing in support of my wife, Nancy Proctor, who is seeking reelection as Holmen village president.
We have lived in Holmen for more than 35 years. We have been active members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and many local groups.
Nancy has dedicated her life to helping to run the village. In her position, she does not have regular office hours, but spends time at the office every day.
She represents the village on several County committees, along with Holmen Business Association.
She has a good working relationship with the village staff, both inside and out, along with all department heads, and works on many situations to make their jobs run smoother.
In the past she worked with the support of the village administrator to not only purchased property, but renovate it for future use by the Holmen Police Department and the Holmen Library. Both successful, great additions to Halfway Creek Park and Holmen.
She has orchestrated the Concerts in the Park for nine years; she hires the bands, find sponsors and attends all concerts. The free concerts are open to the public, many of whom bring lunch along. There is also a playground for the children.
Ken Proctor, Holmen