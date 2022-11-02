Ken Ruda: Dangers of party line voting

Have you felt the ground rumbling under your feet lately? It’s caused by Ronald Reagan and John McCain turning over in their Republican graves.

There are many politicians across the country who are running on the Republican ticket that are not traditional Republicans. Their ideals and agenda are more linked to an Authoritarian ideology.

The political climate that’s evolved over the last few years has allowed these candidates to be embraced by the “new” Republican Party. If you’re a traditionalist, you know these candidates are not Republicans. Their success depends on people voting a straight Republican ticket.

If you’ve researched these candidates and agree with what they want to do, then vote for them.

If you typically vote a straight Republican ticket, regardless of the candidates, you owe it to the society as a whole to be more aware.

At the end of the day, do some research, make a choice and vote for whomever you want. Just be cautious of voting a straight party ticket. At this point, it’s still a free country where elections matter... but that could change. Choose wisely.

PS: The United States is currently experiencing the same global inflation that’s effecting every nation on the planet. If you’re convinced the inflation we’re experiencing is caused by or can be quickly cured by a politician who occupies an elected position, you really need to read more about how the economy works. It would be nice if blame was that easy.

Ken Ruda

La Crosse