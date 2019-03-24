I was recently approached by a West Salem community member who thanked me for looking the other way.
He explained that when birds sit on a wire, you will see at least one bird facing the other way. Their job is to make sure that nothing is approaching from behind.
The West Salem School has faced numerous referendums. I am pleased to say that my board vote was in sync with the community vote in every case. For referendums that failed, I have frequently been the only board member who opposed them. I was looking the other way.
The new Middle School referendum (which failed twice) pushed the limits on the district’s borrowing capability and left the district with four buildings to maintain.
The passed referendum included an addition and remodeling at two-thirds the cost and integrated the Boys & Girls Club. It also left borrowing capability to build the Community Center, upgrade athletic facilities and expand the trades area in subsequent referendums.
The recent failed operating referendum was four years and, I felt, had spending not clearly defined. I was the only opposing vote. The referendum on the April ballot is limited to three years and lays out how the spending is to occur. It was approved unanimously. We will soon know if my record of being in sync with the community will hold.
I have been happy to be looking the other way. I ask that you allow me to continue to do so.
Ken Schlimgen, La Crosse