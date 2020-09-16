Kenneth and Maila Kuhn: Ballot notice was a waste of money

My wife and I each received a request for an absentee ballot in the mail although we did not request one.

A phone call to the office of this commission was greeted by a person with the assumption Wisconsin voters are not knowledgeable.

Further, we need a reminder to vote in November and may use an absentee ballot. This mailing demonstrates that this commission likes to waste our taxpayer dollars. Second, it shows the USPS is capable of handling mass mailings, and third, another example why our elected officials should have term limits when they foster a commission that would send out this unnecessary mailing.