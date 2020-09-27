Kent Gallaway: Corporations are corrupting government

We as Americans have allowed the corporations to corrupt our government.
Our politicians have adjusted to this reality and maintained the status quo. We are facing a new reality of the use of much less fossil fuels by necessity.
The survival of our planet depends on the vision to deal with a radical change to our unsustainable lifestyle. The longer we delay with leaders who want to turn back the clock, the more difficult the future becomes.
Kent Gallaway, Readstown
