Kent Gallaway: Corporations are corrupting government

We as Americans have allowed the corporations to corrupt our government.

Our politicians have adjusted to this reality and maintained the status quo. We are facing a new reality of the use of much less fossil fuels by necessity.

The survival of our planet depends on the vision to deal with a radical change to our unsustainable lifestyle. The longer we delay with leaders who want to turn back the clock, the more difficult the future becomes.

Kent Gallaway, Readstown

