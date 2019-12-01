Kent Gallaway: Don't believe military myth

The military is put into inhumane situations and asked to do inhumane tasks.
Military forces everywhere do inhumane things in stressful or routine battle situations. The U.S. military is no exception and we have a long history of atrocities in war such as the Black Hawk war, Wounded Knee, My Lai in Vietnam.
If we want to keep truly believing in the righteousness and exceptionalism of the American myth, we should get out of the war business.
Kent Gallaway, Readstown