Kent Gallaway: Political courage lacking to face bully

When you have a bully in the family they can change everything. In my experience the whole family dynamic changed. We would sooner comply than face the wrath that we knew would come. So we enabled the bully by allowing his behavior to control the family dynamic.

What's the solution? Some kind of intervention, counseling seems like a good place to start. The problem will not go away and inevitably leads to more hurt, and the behavior can be passed on to the next generation.

The bully situation parallels what this country is going through. Politically we have a demagogue who speaks to many people in a language that they can relate to, and he has created a cult that allows him to run at the mouth and his people accept that he has their best interest at heart in spite of what he's saying. The overload of information makes for mass confusion and people look for solutions and scapegoats with easy solutions.

The situation creates a pent-up explosive energy with no place to go, and the passion has intimidated the Republican Party to follow the bully out of fear of violence. We are in an explosive, difficult time that requires a paradigm shift in the status quo with no easy solution. Our leaders face a conundrum of what is required to be said and done and what the public will seem to tolerate.

Our politicians have shown no courage and have put their self interest and careers before the common good. Facing the bully and making the changes needed requires courage, and it doesn't get any easier.

Kent Gallaway

Readstown

