Kent Gallaway: Rural support of Trump is puzzling

Driving through farm country is where one sees all the Trump signs.

I've got to wonder are these one- or two-issue voters. I can't help thinking that is a selfish way to look at what has to happen to sustain the planet.

We need a science-based approach to global heating and all the consequences to such changes that will be coming, from outbreaks of viruses, natural disasters and crop failures.

Maybe Trump supporters haven't been paying attention to the history of these parties that have control.

The Republicans are controlled by the elite and always have been proponents of trickle-down economics, and we now have disparity of wealth that is unsustainable and the writing is on the wall.

The Republicans know that the vote has to be suppressed and whatever it takes to retain power is all that matters to them. The Democrats are a work in progress and are also tied to a kinder elite that needs to listen to what people are demanding.

Four more years of Trump's instability and we will be in big trouble

Kent Gallaway, Readstown

