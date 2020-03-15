Kent Gallaway: Sanders deserves a fair shot

So it looks like deja vu all over again.

The Democratic Party and the powers that be are running scared and do not want to support Sen. Bernie Sanders, who offers real reform.

The media and the party faithful are lining up behind a status quo candidate Joe Biden.

Biden has consistently supported the Wall Street bailout, credit card company policies, military intervention in Iraq and the Supreme Court nomination of Clarence Thomas.

They may as well have asked Hillary Clinton to run again. Sanders can handle Trump. Joe will be an embarrassment.

Kent Gallaway, Readstown

