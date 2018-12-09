Wisconsin and Michigan Republicans are clinging to power in spite of voter choices by following North Carolina's example two years ago by limiting the power of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.
In Wisconsin, a special session was called and a variety of initiatives were rushed through in the early mourning hours.
Republicans in a nationally orchestrated effort are making their move to retain power at any cost at the expense of working people in favor of their fat-cat donors.
The Republicans know their time is short as the people are getting educated and standing up and voting, which they resist by tactics such as gerrymandering and voter suppression.
In Wisconsin, more Democratic votes were cast but the gerrymandered districts are drawn such that districts are not truly representing the voting demographic.
Kent Gallaway, Readstown