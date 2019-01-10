A bill proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives HR1 is an important move to make our government more accountable and responsive to the will of the people.
Measures are proposed to make voting easier and more representative of the people's needs.
Public financing would be enhanced by supporting less big money in the campaign system to cut down on corruption.
House members would be barred from serving on corporate boards along with other restrictions. This measure needs to be supported by the public so call your representatives on this.
Kent Gallaway, Readstown