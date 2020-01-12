Kent Gallaway: We must fight against white privilege

President Donald Trump has revealed a white privilege mindset.

A portion of our society has been influenced by the tactic of divide and conquer.

The ruling class with its propaganda has managed to divide us by color and distracted us from realizing the real source of our dysfunction.

The elite class has a long history of repression with genocide, slavery and state-sanctioned murder.

Our military industrial complex has been holding the world hostage and has justified a nuclear arms race with Russia that has enabled us to become a world power.

So now with the wisdom of our great white fathers we have spread our military all over the world and when countries rebel against our presence, we can counter with our overwhelming force and declare we are the light of the free world.

We can fly our drones over others' air space and make claims of a dead terrorist and inconsequential "collateral damage."

Would we tolerate drones over our air space? Now these same people want to establish a space force. Our military power drives our foreign policy and our corporations profit at the expense of America and the rest of the world.