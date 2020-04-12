Kent Gallaway: Wisconsin GOP suppresses voting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The latest from the Wisconsin GOP is more voter suppression in the form of a repeal to the Supreme Court to not postpone the election in spite of closed polls and health concerns for poll workers.

The statements from Rep. Robin Vos and Sen. Scott Fitzgerald come across like they didn't make the Supreme Court decision to keep the April 7 voting day and to cut off absentee voting possible, but that they agree with the ruling.

Just more tactical maneuvering on their part to cover themselves like they didn't appeal to the Supreme Court to make the ruling.

The Republicans once again show that they are running scared and know that if the working people become educated on what they are doing to the working class and vote, their game is over and they are out of the picture.

When you have elections statewide that have the Democrats with higher vote numbers and still losing offices, this is a result of rigged, gerrymandered districts.

The Republicans have erased the Wisconsin clean government record that was respected nationwide. Our Supreme Court was highly regarded nationwide, but is now a political battleground.