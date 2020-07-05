Kent Koppelman: Focus on health, not politics

So here’s my quote to be relevant to our current crisis: “Give me freedom from this deadly disease … for me and my family … for my friends and my neighbors … for my co-workers and health-care workers … for the people I encounter at the grocery store or the gas station or wherever I need to make essential purchases … for anyone else I may have forgotten to mention. And give me local, state and national leaders who give sound advice and make wise decisions to protect all of us during this pandemic because they know the difference between a political issue and a health issue."