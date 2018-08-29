I watched the movie “Viva Zapata!” on television recently, and was struck by a line of dialogue near the end of the film.
The movie was released in 1952, and John Steinbeck, who wrote the script, was obviously still thinking about the recent world war and the role that dictators played in making it happen.
Just before the movie ends, Zapata’s followers worry about what will happen to their movement if Zapata is killed, but Zapata insists that his followers are much stronger than they used to be, and he concludes: “A strong man leads weak people, but strong people don’t need a strong man.”
Perhaps Steinbeck was wrong, but his words still make sense, especially for a democratic society where power should reside in the people unless they give it away to someone who portrays himself as a strong man.
Kent Koppelman, La Crosse