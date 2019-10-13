According to court records published in the La Crosse Tribune, George L. Goins was charged last year with burglary, second-degree sexual assault using force, misdemeanor bail jumping, substantial battery, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim using force and disorderly conduct.
Goins was out on bond with a condition that he comply with GPS monitoring last week when he was accused with breaking into a woman’s house, threatening her with a gun and robbing her.
He was charged with armed burglary and felony bail jumping in La Crosse County Circuit Court, and Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered a $25,000 cash bond, saying if he posts the cash bond he will be required to have no weapons and comply with GPS monitoring and house arrest.
I wonder if she shook her finger at him, too.
This judge needs to retire, or one day you’ll find someone like this suspect standing in your kitchen with his forbidden gun. If you’re nice, he may even show you his pretty GPS monitoring bracelet, in spite of this judge's house arrest.
My two cents is that every time a criminal re-commits a crime, the judge goes to jail too, or has to wear those cute ankle bracelets and gets her picture on the court records page.
Kenworth Abbey, Independence, Wisconsin