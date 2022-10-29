Kevin Baird: Caracter counts when voting

The final blitz of political ads will be upon us now as we head to November 8th's election day. I'm wondering, as electors cast their ballot, as to if they consider if character counts in electing representatives for making decisions that will impact our daily lives.

The Republican candidates for governor, and especially the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, are all good at fear mongering about their opponents and using inflammatory claims and half truths to sway public opinion for themselves. They also have made decisions in their past that have shown concerning acts that should impact electors' decision to vote them into office. Using old information, supporting the Big Lie of the long past presidential election and making wild claims of dealing with the covid pandemic, being present and downplaying the seriousness of the January 6 insurrection and hurtful acts while in military service for me raise serious red flags as to personal integrity and future conduct if in office.

Their Democratic counterparts are much more low profile and have shown through their years in public service a desire to serve the public good through a consistent effort to do what's good for the whole. They aren't flashy but I trust the core of their character shown through time to care for their constituency and work for the betterment of all. I can't and won't say that for their opponents.

For me, character counts in casting my vote. I'm voting Democratic to support integrity and concern for others.

Kevin Baird