Kevin Baird: Consider candidates that will bring people together

I had the opportunity this past week to view the school board candidate forum for the Holmen Schools. As I listened to the candidates share their views on the variety of questions presented to them, I determined for myself how I'll know which candidates I'll support with my vote.

I strongly believe that government exists to include all of us in making our lives better. Candidates who present a focus on others; a "love thy neighbor" approach to serving our communities, are those I'll support with my vote. For schools, ensuring that students have a safe environment to learn and grow in, for our communities of any size, that they are inclusive and supportive of the marginalized in our society and speak for the truth of our past and present.

It's especially important this year that we take a long look at who we feel best represents a position of care and concern for our neighbors. In the talk during the forum of the need of bringing people together, this will be an essential element in who we choose to elect.

We need to break the grip of negativity of the past few years. What are your parameters of voting for a candidate? Is it a candidate who will bring people together through "loving thy neighbor"? I'm voting to make this happen.

Kevin Baird

Holmen

