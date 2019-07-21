I have a few questions for those Republicans in Congress and others who support President Trump's recent series of tweets that are hurtful and cruel to the four congresswomen, and Americans in general, along with the other demeaning tweets he steadily puts out.
For parents, grandparents, teachers or others who spend time with kids, what do we say to them when they ask: "Why is President Trump so mean to anybody who doesn't look, think or act like him?"
How do we answer when they ask about the poem on the base of the Statue of Liberty -- The New Colossus, by Emma Lazarus, that includes the phrase, "... give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free." Why we don't follow through on that?
How do we answer when they ask of the words of the Declaration of Independence about all people having the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness that we don't commit enough resources to bringing that about?
How do we answer when they ask what it means to "Love thy neighbor" when the president shows the exact opposite in how he treats nearly everyone, especially those who oppose him?
How do we deal with a president who seems determined to destroy the foundation of an America that works with the world and stands up to dictators and cruelty, and pursues compassion and cooperation?
Just how do we answer these questions for our children?
Kevin Baird, Holmen